Food

'The lockdown broke us': last call for Cape Town's famous Joburg Bar

Owner Bruce Gordon, who was once infamously auctioned off as a work of art, shares fond memories of the popular watering hole and its celeb patrons

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By Tymon Smith

Twenty years ago, textile businessman Bruce Gordon was driving up Long Street in Cape Town when he saw a "To Let" sign on a building at the top of the road.

Gordon, who was then married to artist Sue Williamson and whose business had some dealings with the art world in the production of screen-prints, thought the space would make a good place for selling T-shirts and other seconds from his factory. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  2. Enter to win a fabulous two-night stay at Sun City Lifestyle
  3. Only I could do a cooking show like this: Somizi dishes the details Food
  4. R1m for a handbag? These collectables are among the most valued on auction lots Lifestyle
  5. How Huawei's video chat app MeeTime works Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...