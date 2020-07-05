'The lockdown broke us': last call for Cape Town's famous Joburg Bar

Owner Bruce Gordon, who was once infamously auctioned off as a work of art, shares fond memories of the popular watering hole and its celeb patrons

Twenty years ago, textile businessman Bruce Gordon was driving up Long Street in Cape Town when he saw a "To Let" sign on a building at the top of the road.



Gordon, who was then married to artist Sue Williamson and whose business had some dealings with the art world in the production of screen-prints, thought the space would make a good place for selling T-shirts and other seconds from his factory. ..