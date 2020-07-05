Recipes
Three easy ways to add more colour and flavour to hummus
It's simple to give this mezze table staple some extra pizzazz. Cookbook author Sophia Lindop tells you how
05 July 2020 - 00:00
"No mezze table is complete without hummus, but I tend to find hummus a tad boring - and I don't do boring!" admits Cape Town chef Sophia Lindop, author of Going Home – Food and Stories from Lebanon, The Land of my Forefathers.
"[That's why] I have come up with three different versions of this dish that I have used for many years. Hope you enjoy them too - they sure add a splash of colour to the table."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.