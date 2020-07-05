Recipes

Three easy ways to add more colour and flavour to hummus

It's simple to give this mezze table staple some extra pizzazz. Cookbook author Sophia Lindop tells you how

"No mezze table is complete without hummus, but I tend to find hummus a tad boring - and I don't do boring!" admits Cape Town chef Sophia Lindop, author of Going Home – Food and Stories from Lebanon, The Land of my Forefathers.



"[That's why] I have come up with three different versions of this dish that I have used for many years. Hope you enjoy them too - they sure add a splash of colour to the table."..