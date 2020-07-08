Cookbook author Sophia Lindop on why Lebanon is full of surprises

What ignited your spark to turn your odyssey to Lebanon into a cookbook?

Going Home was always a dream harboured in the silent recesses of my mind and heart. When I was approaching my 50th orbit around the sun, I decided it would be appropriate to finally visit this country that felt like home to me to celebrate there.

Then my dad fell ill with terminal cancer and everything changed. I spent the last few months of his earthly walk with him, and made a promise to him an hour before he passed away: a promise that I would finally go home.

When I set foot on Lebanese turf, that initial dream was awakened, and I knew it was something I would fight to get done. It wasn’t an easy journey.

What were some of the most surprising elements of your first visit to Lebanon?

I was expecting a war-torn Beirut with crumbling ruins, and instead found a vibrant city, modern yet preserving tradition, and exciting in every way.

I also wasn’t expecting the natural beauty of places like the Jeita caves, the Qadisha valley and so much more.

What was the first meal you enjoyed on Lebanese soil?

I remember this vividly. It was our first morning in Beirut and we found this little eatery close to our Airbnb where we had cups of ahwe (Lebanese coffee) followed by eggs on minced meat seasoned with soujouk spices and lots of khoubz (flat bread). It was delicious and we were hungry. We went back there every morning, and I now go there every time I visit.