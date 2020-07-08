Food

WATCH | SA YouTubers get in on 'mukbang', but what the hell is it?

08 July 2020 - 09:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thandi and Christine Gama recently uploaded a mukbang video on their YouTube channel.
Thandi and Christine Gama recently uploaded a mukbang video on their YouTube channel.
Image: Keeping Up With The Gama's/YouTube

South African YouTube stars have joined in on the “mukbang” craze and are getting thousands of views.

So, what is it?

It’s a concept where a host of either a podcast or YouTube channel binge eats a favourite food while interacting with the audience. 

According to Men’s Health magazine, the term “mukbang” is a combination of two Korean words, “mukja” which means let’s eat, and “bangsong”, which means broadcast. The “mukbang” trend originated in South Korea and is now being followed by digital content creators globally.

The rules

There are no rules on what the YouTube star or broadcaster can eat, or how much, but it’s hardly the quantity you'd normally eat in one sitting.

Here are five on trend SA YouTube stars who have done it:

Thandi and Christine Gama - Keeping up with the Gamas

Zukhanye Ncapayi - Zuk's world 

Mihlali Ndamase 

Naledi Mallela - Naledi M official

Palesa Legodi

MORE

Restaurants trading massively down one week after reopening due to alcohol ban

Restaurant owners have doubts about their ability to turn any profits, or pay off huge debts accumulated in the past few months, given the ...
News
1 day ago

RECIPE | Lebanese aubergine and chickpea stew

This vegetarian dish is equally delicious served warm or cold
Lifestyle
3 days ago

RECIPE | Lebanese stuffed courgettes (kousa mahshi)

Stuffed with lamb and rice, these baby marrows are simmered in a fragrant tomato sauce spiced with sumac
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  2. 'The lockdown broke us': last call for Cape Town's famous Joburg Bar Food
  3. Join media and marketing experts on how to energise our biggest brand: SA Lifestyle
  4. They were grrreat! Whatever happened to Kellogg's Frosties? Food
  5. Mary Trump's book on 'the world's most dangerous man' will be released July 14 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?