Love garlic, hate peeling it? Four hacks to get the job done quickly and easily

Whether you're cooking up an Italian, Indian or Asian dish, chances are your recipe calls for a clove or two of garlic. While this vegetable add bags of flavour to food, its papery skin and pungent flesh can make it a pain to peel.

Here are some hacks to take the hard work out of doing so:

CRACK IT

The quickest way to peel a clove of garlic is using the side of a wide-bladed knife. Place the clove on a chopping board and, using the heel of your hand, press down on the knife blade — see video below.

Don’t apply too much pressure: the idea isn’t to squash the clove, but rather to crack the skin making it easy to peel it off.