The weirdest questions I've ever been asked as a culinary agony aunt

“Can I have a recipe for moist chocolate cake?” the caller would ask, rolling the ‘ois’ bit off her tongue so it really did sound terribly wet. Experience had taught me what to expect next and it would often go something like this: “I’ve never baked before and have been accepted to supply a local home industry with cakes so it must be an easy recipe.”

I’m describing a day in my life as a culinary agony aunt, a career that kicked off when I worked on the Angela Day helpline in the 1990s.

This service was said to have been started by then editor of The Star newspaper Harvey Tyson in the '60s. Apparently he got tired of his secretary answering all the queries from “pesky” housewives and employed someone to do the job instead.

Each morning the Angela Day team of two would answer around 120 calls and though we were ostensibly a cookery helpline, people sought advice on all sorts of weird and wonderful things.

We got queries about the removal of stains, lots of them, like how to get rid of smelly dog urine on carpets, blood on mattresses and, a favourite, grease stains on clothes.

Etiquette was a popular topic, especially rules around weddings — are there any today? — like who pays for what.