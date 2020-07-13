Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA laugh

As South Africans react to a decision by the national coronavirus command council to reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol, Nando's SA jumped on the bandwagon by throwing shade at alcohol drinkers, saying they will need a sobering plate of comfort food “with immediate effect”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday night, saying the effects of alcohol consumption are felt by health-care workers who work in trauma and ICU units, which have now been filled to capacity.

He said alcohol contributed directly to car crashes, violence and related trauma.

“This is a fight to save every life, and we need to save every bed. We have therefore decided that to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect,” Ramaphosa said.

Shortly after this announcement, “immediate effect” trended on Twitter.