Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA laugh

13 July 2020 - 11:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nandos SA says South Africans need a 'sobering' meal after the president's announcement that reimposed the ban of the sale of alcohol.
Image: Twitter/Nandos SA

As South Africans react to a decision by the national coronavirus command council to reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol, Nando's SA jumped on the bandwagon by throwing shade at alcohol drinkers, saying they will need a sobering plate of comfort food “with immediate effect”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday night, saying the effects of alcohol consumption are felt by health-care workers who work in trauma and ICU units, which have now been filled to capacity.

He said alcohol contributed directly to car crashes, violence and related trauma.

“This is a fight to save every life, and we need to save every bed. We have therefore decided that to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect,” Ramaphosa said.

Shortly after this announcement, “immediate effect” trended on Twitter.

Before the president's speech, Nandos also gave us lots of laughs on Sunday when they asked model and author Chrissy Teigen if they could get into an entanglement with her during her next visit to SA.

Teigen gave the South African fast food chain a thumbs up, saying she did not enjoy Nando's anywhere else but in Mzansi. She was responding to fans who asked her what foods she enjoys when visiting SA.

"Entanglement" also went viral at the weekend after US actress Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her brief romantic relationship with singer August Alsina. She described the relationship as an “entanglement” as she spoke to husband, Will Smith, on her chat show, the Red Table Talk.

