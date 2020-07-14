Food

Pineapple beer reclaims its position as SA's no.1 & we've got some recipes

14 July 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Using both the flesh and skin of the fruit will give your pineapple beer more flavour.
Using both the flesh and skin of the fruit will give your pineapple beer more flavour.
Image: 123RF/Svitlana Tereshchenko

Pineapple beer has reclaimed its position as Mzansi's go-to drink thanks to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which reimposed the ban on the sale of alcohol under lockdown level 3.

The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

He said the consumption of alcohol put the health system under pressure as trauma and ICU units had high numbers of cases of violence and car accidents. The president said it was important to save “every bed” amid the surge in Covid-19 cases countrywide.

Before the president could conclude his address, pineapple started trending on Twitter as some asked for the pineapple beer recipe, while others joked that its prices would increase after the booze ban. Here's how it happened on Twitter:

That booze ban

Pineapple reclaims its spot

Pineapple beer recipes:

Whether you turn to pineapple beer, traditional ginger beer or quick yeast free ginger beer, here are some useful recipes.

* When making your own beer, don't seal the bottles too tightly as the fermentation causes a strong pressure to build up. It's best to store the bottles somewhere where, if they happen to pop, the lids won't cause any damage.

• A word of caution: home brews can become undrinkable if stored incorrectly or for too long. If there is any fungal growth, if the brew tastes "off" or has an unpleasant smell beyond the yeast undertones, don't take any chances: rather throw it away. Also ensure that whatever utensils you use to home brew are scrupulously clean; sterilising them in boiling water is best.

MORE

How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum

Many of us are holding thumbs that the lockdown ban on booze sales will be lifted at some point. In the meantime, here are four simple recipes to ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how

It's still possible to make your own beer without yeast.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

RECIPE | Limoncello cooler

This sparkling cocktail will help you stretch out your liquor supply during lockdown
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown

Mixologist and owner of Molecular Bars, Dino Batista, shares tried-and-trusted drinks recipes that'll make your vino go further
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  2. Do viral three-ingredient chocolate cake recipes really work? We test some Food
  3. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  4. Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA ... Food
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | July 12 to 18 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules