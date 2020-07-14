Food

Pineapple beer reclaims its position as SA's no.1 - and we've got some recipes

14 July 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Using both the flesh and skin of the fruit will give your pineapple beer more flavour.
Image: 123RF/Svitlana Tereshchenko

Pineapple beer has reclaimed its position as Mzansi's go-to drink thanks to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which reimposed the ban on the sale of alcohol under lockdown level 3.

The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

He said the consumption of alcohol put the health system under pressure as trauma and ICU units had high numbers of cases of violence and car accidents. The president said it was important to save “every bed” amid the surge in Covid-19 cases countrywide.

Before the president could conclude his address, pineapple started trending on Twitter as some asked for the pineapple beer recipe, while others joked that its prices would increase after the booze ban.

Here's how it happened on Twitter:

The booze ban:

Pineapple reclaims its spot:

Simple recipes:

Brewing up your own beer at home is fun and easy; try these simple recipes:

• A word of caution: home brews can become undrinkable if stored incorrectly or for too long. If there is any fungal growth, if the brew tastes "off" or has an unpleasant smell beyond the yeast undertones, don't take any chances: rather throw it away. Also ensure that whatever utensils you use to home brew are scrupulously clean; sterilising them in boiling water is best.

