Food

Johnnie Walker whisky to be packaged in eco-chic paper bottles

16 July 2020 - 12:03 By Siddharth Cavale
Johnnie Walker will be the first of spirits maker Diageo's brands to be available in their new 100% plastic-free, paper-based bottle.
Image: 123RF/monticello

Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky will be available in paper-based bottles from early 2021, Diageo said this week, as the world's biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste.

The new packaging, which is the globe's first 100% plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle, has been developed in partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite. It will be made from wood pulp that meets food grade standards and is fully recyclable, the Guinness and Tanqueray Gin maker said.

Diageo and Pilot Lite have launched a sustainable packaging company called Pulpex Ltd to develop the paper bottle and collaborate on research and development.

Pulpex will also create branded paper bottles in non-competing categories for companies including Lipton tea maker Unilever and cold drink maker PepsiCo, which are also expected to launch next year.

Consumer product companies have come under increased scrutiny for the amount of plastic they use in packaging food and other household items. In Europe, for example, 8.2 million tonnes of plastic were used to package food and drink in 2018, according to ING analysts.

Diageo uses less than 5% of plastic in its total packaging, but along with Unilever and PepsiCo, has set targets to reduce and recycle plastic in their packaging as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals program by 2025. — Reuters

• Additional reporting by staff reporter.

