Johnnie Walker whisky to be packaged in eco-chic paper bottles

Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky will be available in paper-based bottles from early 2021, Diageo said this week, as the world's biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste.

The new packaging, which is the globe's first 100% plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle, has been developed in partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite. It will be made from wood pulp that meets food grade standards and is fully recyclable, the Guinness and Tanqueray Gin maker said.

Diageo and Pilot Lite have launched a sustainable packaging company called Pulpex Ltd to develop the paper bottle and collaborate on research and development.