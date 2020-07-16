Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew

It must have been a sixth sense, but hours before the president cracked down on alcohol sales on Sunday, my husband and I polished off the last of the pineapple beer we’d brewed during the previous booze ban.

Weeks of maturation had resulted in what must have been our best batch yet — we’ve made several during lockdown. Served ice cold, the beer was a crystal clear, almost a schnapps-like drink that packed a hefty punch, leaving not a hint of pineapple flavour on the palate.

Here are seven tips for making a great pineapple beer; scroll down for my easy recipe.

1. Yeast is a must

Although you can brew pineapple beer without yeast, like I initially did, the fermentation process is painstakingly slow. Add some yeast and you add the vuma needed to turn a pineapple-flavoured 'cold drink' into a boozy sip with the kick of a donkey.

Brewer’s yeast is in short supply, but dry/instant yeast works too.

2. Don't bin the skins

Using both the skins and the fruit of the pineapple will give your beer a stronger flavour.

3. Use white sugar

Using white rather than brown sugar results in a clearer beer.