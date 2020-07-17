Ever wondered what fruit, veg looked like ages ago? Researchers turn to art for clues

While Edouard Manet once called still lifes "the touchstones of painting," a recent study notes that this pictorial tradition also gives valuable insight into how fruits and vegetables have changed over the years.

The fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts and seeds we cook and consume in our daily life all originate from wild ancestors that were once domesticated, cultivated, and improved.

Most of these wild plants have undergone major changes to become more suited for human consumption and mass production, with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation warning that some 75% of the world's plant genetic diversity has been lost since the 1900s.

While some might be tempted to say that pears and apples have always looked the same, researchers Ive De Smet and David Vergauwen suggest that historical paintings prove otherwise.