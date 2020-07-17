Restaurants join hands as pandemic and lockdown damage hospitality industry

TimesLIVE reported that the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) said it was seeking legal advice on what action to take against the government's new regulations.

The association's Wendy Alberts said legal actions were based on the damages brought about through non-performance and restrictions on liquor licences and the regulations regarding the the curfew.

The association is organising a nationwide “Million Seats on the Streets” peaceful protest, set to take place next week, on July 22 from noon.

The owner of Le Bon Vivant restaurant, Le Bon Vivant, said the restaurant industry was in a state of collapse caused by the pandemic coupled with stringent lockdown measures.

“My restaurant has not been trading for nearly four months. You can’t come and have a socially distant meal and a glass of wine at my business. You and my staff have to be home by 9pm,” he wrote on Facebook.

“When is this ridiculous situation going to end? However, 16 million South Africans travel to and from work in a minibus taxi, shoulder to shoulder every day, no restrictions. UIF/ TERS ends this month leaving our staff with nothing.

“Add this to usbiness interruption insurance that almost all large insurance companies refuse to honour, while their policyholders are on their knees. If this situation doesn’t end soon, restaurants might not be there any more,” he added.