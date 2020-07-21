Food

In a royal first, Buckingham Palace unveils new gin brand

Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries, and mulberry leaves are just some of the twelve plants chosen for the first ever royal gin made for the queen

21 July 2020 - 13:58 By AFP Relaxnews
Buckingham Palace has launched its own brand of gin.
Buckingham Palace has launched its own brand of gin.
Image: Courtesy of Royal Collection Shop via AFP Relaxnews

What could be more chic than a gin concocted from herbs and citrus fruits from the gardens of Buckingham Palace? The British palace is marketing this quintessentially aristocratic tipple, much to the delight of the British monarch, who is a reputed connoisseur of the spirit that is much-revered by her loyal subjects. 

Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries, and mulberry leaves are just some of the twelve plants chosen for the first ever royal gin made for Elizabeth II. And these ingredients are not taken from just any source but from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a haven of peace that extends over 16 hectares and is home to 250 varieties of wildflowers and 30 species of birds. 

The Royal Collection Trust, which manages the Queen's art collections and the stately homes of the British royal family, recommends serving the gin in an ice-filled tumbler with a serving of tonic water and slice of lemon.

It's just flavoured vodka: 9 things you didn't know about gin

Gin has fast become a firm favourite among SA drinkers, but just how clued up are you about this trendy tipple? These quick facts will make a great ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

To announce the launch of the new dry spirit, Buckingham Palace has made use of a terribly modern campaign on social networks, which has been a runaway success. The first bottles have already sold out and those eager for a taste of the upmarket liquor will have to wait until October 16 to get a bottle, once they have placed an order on www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk

And that is not the only inconvenience, unfortunately for gin fans around the world, the new drink is currently only available for delivery to consumers in the UK.  

This is not the first time that the managers of Buckingham Palace have marketed a royal spirit. The monarch has also endorsed a royal whisky. The 12-year-old single malt, which is produced in Scotland, has been named after one of Elizabeth II's home from homes, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. 

On a more exotic note, the British royal coat of arms is also emblazoned on a champagne, a blanc de blancs produced in Chouilly, which is grand cru in the French wine-growing region. Buckingham Palace also markets cases of Bordeaux, and a prestigious Tokaj from Hungary. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Meghan Markle melts the hearts of young couple as she tastes their sorbet

When Thula Ndema and Thato Masondo started Sorbae Frozen with the bare basics of a freezer, a blender and a cooler box, it never even crossed their ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Out with real fur, in with faux: Queen Elizabeth makes a shift from 'cruel fashion'

Queen Elizabeth leads by example and ditches real animal fur for cruelty free faux.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Nando's wins royal seal of peri-peri approval from Prince William

Britain’s future king‚ Prince William‚ is a fan of South African chicken restaurant chain Nando’s‚ he revealed on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown travel rules: can I go on holiday if I don't leave my province? Travel
  2. Princess Beatrice sticks it to fashion police with stunning wedding dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. You'll be able to return a 2-litre Coca-Cola bottle & get R9 back — here are ... Food
  4. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  5. WATCH | Nature at its most raw and cruel: lions pulling foetus from giraffe Travel

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules