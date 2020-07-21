In a royal first, Buckingham Palace unveils new gin brand

What could be more chic than a gin concocted from herbs and citrus fruits from the gardens of Buckingham Palace? The British palace is marketing this quintessentially aristocratic tipple, much to the delight of the British monarch, who is a reputed connoisseur of the spirit that is much-revered by her loyal subjects.

Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries, and mulberry leaves are just some of the twelve plants chosen for the first ever royal gin made for Elizabeth II. And these ingredients are not taken from just any source but from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a haven of peace that extends over 16 hectares and is home to 250 varieties of wildflowers and 30 species of birds.

The Royal Collection Trust, which manages the Queen's art collections and the stately homes of the British royal family, recommends serving the gin in an ice-filled tumbler with a serving of tonic water and slice of lemon.