Lockdown or not, stockpiling wine is always a smart idea, says expert

Thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve all become familiar with the concept of stockpiling. And while most of the headlines have been dedicated toward the frenzied acquisition of toilet paper and tinned goods, the savviest amongst us have been eyeing our wine supplies and ensuring we have what it takes to survive every stage of lockdown in style.

Even in the absence of a global crisis, buying wine with the future in mind (not just to drink in the next month or two) is a shrewd decision. Firstly, buying a sizable amount of the wine you love will ensure you pay less for it in the long run. It’ll also guarantee that you can appreciate how it (hopefully) gets even better over time.

To ensure you’ve backed a winner, here are some tips to keep in mind before you start a stockpile — once the latest alcohol ban lifts, of course.

WHEN YOU’RE LOOKING TO STOCK UP ON RED WINES:

Bordeaux wines generally age particularly well, as do the Cape’s cabernet sauvignons and cab-sauv blends.