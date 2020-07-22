RECIPE | Boston baked beans
For a budget-friendly winter meal, look no further than this easy casserole
22 July 2020 - 12:55
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
2 x 400g cans baked beans
125g streaky bacon, chopped (you can replace with a bacon substitute, or use the same quantity of sliced and chopped smoked beef)
1 large onion, sliced
Salt and black pepper
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) mustard
125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce (or use soy sauce)
45ml (3 tbsp) brown sugar
250ml (1 cup) water .
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place the beans, bacon and onion in layers in the casserole dish with a lid. Season.
- Mix together the mustard, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and water, stirring until smooth.
- Pour over the beans, cover with a lid and bake for 30 to 40 minutes reducing the heat to 160°C halfway through and removing the lid for the last 10 minutes.
- Serve with a fresh loaf of crusty bread.