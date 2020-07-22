RECIPE | Boston baked beans

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 x 400g cans baked beans

125g streaky bacon, chopped (you can replace with a bacon substitute, or use the same quantity of sliced and chopped smoked beef)

1 large onion, sliced

Salt and black pepper

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) mustard

125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce (or use soy sauce)

45ml (3 tbsp) brown sugar

250ml (1 cup) water .

Method: