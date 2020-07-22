Food

RECIPE | Boston baked beans

For a budget-friendly winter meal, look no further than this easy casserole

Hilary Biller Columnist
22 July 2020 - 12:55
Boston baked beans.
Image: Sunday Times Food/Archive

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 x 400g cans baked beans

125g streaky bacon, chopped (you can replace with a bacon substitute, or use the same quantity of sliced and chopped smoked beef)

1 large onion, sliced

Salt and black pepper

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) mustard

125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce (or use soy sauce)

45ml (3 tbsp) brown sugar

250ml (1 cup) water .

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Place the beans, bacon and onion in layers in the casserole dish with a lid. Season.
  3. Mix together the mustard, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and water, stirring until smooth.
  4. Pour over the beans, cover with a lid and bake for 30 to 40 minutes reducing the heat to 160°C halfway through and removing the lid for the last 10 minutes.
  5. Serve with a fresh loaf of crusty bread.

