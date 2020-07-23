Food

Three lip-smacking cocktails to make with your homemade pineapple beer

Top mixologist offers easy recipes to take your humble brew to the next level

Hilary Biller Columnist
23 July 2020 - 00:00
Just like pineapple juice, homemade pineapple beer can be used to craft all sorts of tropical cocktails.
Image: 123RF/bondd

If you’re one of the many South Africans who has turned into a pro at brewing pineapple beer during the alcohol ban, but are getting a bit tired of the same old stuff, why not mix things up?

We asked famed bearded mixologist AJ Snetler of Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town for easy recipes that you can use to turn your homemade pineapple beer into lip-smacking cocktails.

BERRY AND PINEAPPLE FIZZ

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

25ml gin

4-5 fresh strawberries, muddled

15ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

20ml chickpea brine (also known as aquafaba, this is the brine drained from a can of chickpeas)

Crushed ice

Pineapple beer or pineapple juice

Edible flower, to garnish (optional)

Method:

  1. Place the gin, strawberries, sugar syrup and chickpea brine in a cocktail shaker with crushed ice and shake hard.
  2. Strain over ice, top with pineapple beer, and garnish with an edible flower, if desired.
Berry and pineapple fizz.
Image: Supplied
Colada float.
Image: Supplied

COLADA FLOAT

Makes:

Ingredients:

25ml dark rum

15ml lime juice

30ml coconut milk

30ml coconut cream

Pineapple beer or pineapple juice

Angostura bitters

Crushed ice

Fresh fruit and edible flowers, to garnish (optional)

Method:

  1. Place the rum, lime juice, coconut milk and cream in a cocktail shaker and shake hard.
  2. Pour over crushed ice, top up with pineapple beer and add two dashes of bitters. Garnish with fresh fruit and edible flowers, if desired.
Mixologist AJ Snetler.
Image: Supplied

PB & J SWEET SURPRISE

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

25ml bourbon

1 tsp peanut butter

1 tsp apricot jam

20ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

Pineapple beer or pineapple juice

Ice

Method:

  1. Place the bourbon, peanut butter, apricot jam, lime juice and sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake hard.
  2. Strain over ice and top up with pineapple beer.

