Three lip-smacking cocktails to make with your homemade pineapple beer

If you’re one of the many South Africans who has turned into a pro at brewing pineapple beer during the alcohol ban, but are getting a bit tired of the same old stuff, why not mix things up?

We asked famed bearded mixologist AJ Snetler of Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town for easy recipes that you can use to turn your homemade pineapple beer into lip-smacking cocktails.