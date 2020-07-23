Recipes
Three lip-smacking cocktails to make with your homemade pineapple beer
Top mixologist offers easy recipes to take your humble brew to the next level
If you’re one of the many South Africans who has turned into a pro at brewing pineapple beer during the alcohol ban, but are getting a bit tired of the same old stuff, why not mix things up?
We asked famed bearded mixologist AJ Snetler of Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town for easy recipes that you can use to turn your homemade pineapple beer into lip-smacking cocktails.
BERRY AND PINEAPPLE FIZZ
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
25ml gin
4-5 fresh strawberries, muddled
15ml lime juice
15ml sugar syrup
20ml chickpea brine (also known as aquafaba, this is the brine drained from a can of chickpeas)
Crushed ice
Pineapple beer or pineapple juice
Edible flower, to garnish (optional)
Method:
- Place the gin, strawberries, sugar syrup and chickpea brine in a cocktail shaker with crushed ice and shake hard.
- Strain over ice, top with pineapple beer, and garnish with an edible flower, if desired.
COLADA FLOAT
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
25ml dark rum
15ml lime juice
30ml coconut milk
30ml coconut cream
Pineapple beer or pineapple juice
Angostura bitters
Crushed ice
Fresh fruit and edible flowers, to garnish (optional)
Method:
- Place the rum, lime juice, coconut milk and cream in a cocktail shaker and shake hard.
- Pour over crushed ice, top up with pineapple beer and add two dashes of bitters. Garnish with fresh fruit and edible flowers, if desired.
PB & J SWEET SURPRISE
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
25ml bourbon
1 tsp peanut butter
1 tsp apricot jam
20ml lime juice
15ml sugar syrup
Pineapple beer or pineapple juice
Ice
Method:
- Place the bourbon, peanut butter, apricot jam, lime juice and sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake hard.
- Strain over ice and top up with pineapple beer.