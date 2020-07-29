How to make a fragrant Asian broth, no recipe required

A big bowl of soup and a chunk of bread will nurture any soul, but for those who want to ring the changes, put together a broth pot, as I decided to make this week.

Asian in origin, it has been our family’s tasty lunchtime staple for the past few days.

You simply make a big batch of a fragrant base broth which can be stored in the fridge. Heat a few portions and add some extra vegetables and/or conveniently frozen Chinese dumplings to the mix, and you’ll have a wholesome one pot meal ready to go in no time.

Here’s how to make an Asian broth which can be customised to your taste:

1. PICK YOUR BASE

The base is water. Start with about 12 cups of water, almost 2.5 litres, in a large pot.

I added some chicken stock, but you can add the stock of your choice. The liquid in which a chicken has been poached is very flavoursome.

As an alternative, a spoonful or two of Marmite or Bovril will also add good umami-rich flavour.

2. ADD YOUR AROMATICS

The basis of an Asian broth may be water, but the secret lies in the aromatics, like lemongrass, ginger or galangal, garlic, lime leaves (I used a lemon leaf, finely sliced), sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms, chilli, soy sauce and star anise. The amounts of the aromatics you add will depend on your taste.

Add the aromatics to the base broth and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and simmer gently for about 30 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.

3. BALANCE IT OUT

Taste the broth and evaluate according the four foundations of Asian flavour: sweet, sour, salty and spicy.