HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: July 30 2020

Moerkoffie, such a descriptive Afrikaans word for the sort of coffee that was brewed in a metal percolator on the stovetop long before anyone had fancy coffee machines or pods. It’s the coffee I grew up with and it seems to be making a bit of a comeback of late.

Moerkoffie is dark with a tongue-curling bitterness in the grounds, I suspect, because of the harshness of the heat used to brew it. It’s improved only with a generous dollop of condensed milk, the hefty sweetness of which helps to override the bitterness. Some drink it just for the condensed milk alone, others add a hefty tot of brandy to the mix.

Besides moerkoffie, here’s what else is making waves in the world of food and drink:

LOCAL CELEBS FACE OFF IN THE KITCHEN

We are a nation with a great appetite for TV cooking shows and the latest, Celebrity Mystery Box, follows a similar format to that fun old BBC show, Ready Steady Cook.

However, instead of celeb chefs, it’s local A-listers who have to duel it out to make a winning dish from a basket of 10 mystery ingredients in 90 minutes. Say the likes of comedian Celeste Ntuli, rapper Moozlie and actress Enhle Mbali.

Thanks to Covid-19, social distancing means the contestants cook off in separate kitchens which takes away some of that spark of spontaneity and competitiveness you saw in Ready, Steady, Cook.