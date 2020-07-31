Cape eatery named one of the World's 25 Best Fine Dining Restaurants
Each year, the folks at online travel company TripAdvisor comb through all the ratings and reviews on their website to find the “best of the best” in various categories for their annual Travellers' Choice Awards.
They've just released the winners in the fine dining category in the form of a list of the World's 25 Best Restaurants and among them is a local gem: La Colombe at the Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia.
Ranking at number 13, La Colombe, which describes its cuisine on Instagram as “contemporary French meets Asian”, is also the only African restaurant to feature.
It makes sense then that La Colombe also topped the TripAdvisor's 2020 list of the 10 Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Africa. Other South African establishments that made the cut include Zinzi Restaurant on the Garden Route (#2), Le Bon Vivant in Franschhoek (#4), and La Mouette Restaurant in Cape Town (#9).
In addition to offering their gourmet sit-down lunch and dinner tasting menus, La Colombe has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by creating a “dine-in experience” which you can enjoy at home — provided you live in Somerset West, Stellenbosch or Cape Town.
Number 1 in Africa, and Number 13 in the world! Thank you to @tripadvisor and everyone who has dined with us - we are thrilled to be ranked among the Best Fine Dining Restaurants World in the 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards, with this feedback, “Can I award six stars? I will have to find a thesaurus to adequately describe the food. The service was also beyond fault”.
This seriously upmarket “takeaway” costs R750 per person and comprises nine courses including complex dishes such as “Karoo lamb, salsa verde, Jerusalem artichoke, rib jus” and “Sweet potato pain d’epi, pork butter, olives, and garlic”. For more information, visit lacolombe.co.za
• To see the full list of fine-dining winners in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, visit tripadvisor.co.za