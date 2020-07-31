Cape eatery named one of the World's 25 Best Fine Dining Restaurants

Each year, the folks at online travel company TripAdvisor comb through all the ratings and reviews on their website to find the “best of the best” in various categories for their annual Travellers' Choice Awards.

They've just released the winners in the fine dining category in the form of a list of the World's 25 Best Restaurants and among them is a local gem: La Colombe at the Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia.

Ranking at number 13, La Colombe, which describes its cuisine on Instagram as “contemporary French meets Asian”, is also the only African restaurant to feature.