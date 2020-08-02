Spending time in the kitchen is no longer a chore, it's a chance to escape

The pandemic has rekindled Sanet Oberholzer's love of cooking

The other day I spent about five minutes wondering why my arms were sore - as in, workout sore - when I hadn't done anything remotely physical. Then it hit me: I had spent 15 minutes kneading an impossibly tough pasta dough the day before. In fact, it was my second attempt at making my own ravioli that week and I was determined to do it right the second time. I didn't.



Normally I wouldn't be caught dead in the kitchen on a Wednesday afternoon rolling out pasta dough. But we're no longer living in normal times...