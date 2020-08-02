Food

Spending time in the kitchen is no longer a chore, it's a chance to escape

The pandemic has rekindled Sanet Oberholzer's love of cooking

02 August 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

The other day I spent about five minutes wondering why my arms were sore - as in, workout sore - when I hadn't done anything remotely physical. Then it hit me: I had spent 15 minutes kneading an impossibly tough pasta dough the day before. In fact, it was my second attempt at making my own ravioli that week and I was determined to do it right the second time. I didn't. 

Normally I wouldn't be caught dead in the kitchen on a Wednesday afternoon rolling out pasta dough. But we're no longer living in normal times...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  2. Taller people 'twice as likely' to contract Covid-19, survey suggests Lifestyle
  3. Can I make my own wine out of supermarket grape juice? Food
  4. Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for Health & Sex
  5. The top action movies to stream in 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...