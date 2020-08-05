Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways?

THE QUESTION

Regarding the purchase of takeaways and ready-made frozen meals, are there precautions one can take for peace of mind regarding the spread of the coronavirus through food and/or the packaging? — Cautious in Cape Town

THE ANSWER

I put the question to an expert, Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University’s department of pathology.

In an attempt to allay your fears, Preiser said he has not come across a single report of a Covid-19 case being attributed to infection via food. However, he added, “that does not prove it’s impossible but is extremely unlikely”.

“If food is prepared with standard hygiene precautions (that should be in place anyway, for there are very real threats from foodborne infectious agents — think Campylobacter, Salmonella, hepatitis A and many others), I regard it as absolutely safe.”