Creamy smoothies and crispy snacks: Three exciting ways with pap
Food blogger Bathandwa Nkambule shares a trio of recipes that show just how versatile — and delicious — mealie meal is
We may all come from different backgrounds, but in almost every South African household you will definitely find maize meal in the pantry, says food blogger Bathandwa Nkambule of theearthycook.com.
She shares three easy recipes that showcase this tasty and versatile store cupboard staple:
INSTANT MEALIE MEAL PORRIDGE AND STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIES
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
45ml (3 tbsp) of instant maize meal porridge
250ml (1 cup) hot milk
2 medium-sized bananas, chopped
125ml (½ cup) strawberries or any other seasonal berries
125ml (½ cup) strawberry or plain yoghurt
10ml (2tsp) runny honey or golden syrup
Method:
- Prepare the porridge using the hot milk according to the packet instructions. Once cooked, set aside to cool.
- Transfer the porridge to a blender. Add the bananas, strawberries, yoghurt and honey and blend until combined and smooth.
Cook's tip: The night before you plan on making smoothies, chop the bananas and freeze them. This will make the smoothie creamier in texture and cooler in temperature.
SWEETCORN AND CHEESE PAP BAKE
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) milk
1 litre (4 cups) boiling water
5ml (1 tsp) salt
750ml (3 cups) maize meal
1 x 400g can sweetcorn
60ml (4 tbsp) butter
1 small onion, sliced and soaked in boiling water for 3 minutes before being drained
A handful of grated cheddar cheese
½ handful of chopped parsley
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- To prepare the pap, place the milk, water and salt in a large pot over a high heat. Slowly add the maize meal, stirring well until no dry maize meal is visible. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add the sweetcorn to the pap and stir until well combined. Add the butter and stir well.
- Transfer the pap to a greased oven dish. Top with the onion slices and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the dish from the oven and sprinkle over the cheese and parsley. Bake for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese has melted. Serve immediately.
CRISPY SPINACH-STUFFED PAP BALLS
Makes: about 24 depending on the size of the balls
Ingredients:
750ml (3 cups) boiling water
250ml (1 cup) milk
Salt and pepper
500ml (2 cups) maize meal
45ml (3 tbsp) butter
3 handfuls freshly washed and torn spinach
1 green pepper, diced
½ onion, diced
½ disc feta cheese (optional)
2 eggs
250ml (1 cup) dried breadcrumbs
Oil, for deep-frying
Method:
- To prepare the pap, place the water, milk and a pinch of salt in a large heavy-based pot over a high heat. Slowly add the maize meal and butter, stirring well until no dry maize meal is visible. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and cook until the pap has the texture of mashed potato, but is thicker in consistency. Stir, transfer to a bowl and allow to cool.
- In a separate pan, fry the spinach, green pepper and onion until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Crumble the feta, if using, and add to the spinach mix. Set aside to cool.
- Roll the pap into balls, creating a small hole in the middle of each one. Stuff each ball with a spoonful of the spinach mixture and roll again to close the hole.
- Beat the eggs in a small bowl. Spread the breadcrumbs on a plate. Dip the pap balls into the egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs.
- Deep fry the pap balls in hot oil for 10 minutes or until golden brown and serve immediately.