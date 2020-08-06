Creamy smoothies and crispy snacks: Three exciting ways with pap

We may all come from different backgrounds, but in almost every South African household you will definitely find maize meal in the pantry, says food blogger Bathandwa Nkambule of theearthycook.com.

She shares three easy recipes that showcase this tasty and versatile store cupboard staple:

INSTANT MEALIE MEAL PORRIDGE AND STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIES

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

45ml (3 tbsp) of instant maize meal porridge

250ml (1 cup) hot milk

2 medium-sized bananas, chopped

125ml (½ cup) strawberries or any other seasonal berries

125ml (½ cup) strawberry or plain yoghurt

10ml (2tsp) runny honey or golden syrup

Method:

Prepare the porridge using the hot milk according to the packet instructions. Once cooked, set aside to cool. Transfer the porridge to a blender. Add the bananas, strawberries, yoghurt and honey and blend until combined and smooth.

Cook's tip: The night before you plan on making smoothies, chop the bananas and freeze them. This will make the smoothie creamier in texture and cooler in temperature.