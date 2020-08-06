New season of 'Street Food' will leave you hungry to explore Latin America

Last year, Netflix blazed a trail with Street Food, a culinary travel show that served up the human stories behind Asia's street food stalls.

Now it's back for a second season, and this time Latin American cuisine is on the menu.

You'll salivate over oozing cheese-stuffed tortillas in Buenos Aires, Argentina; hearty feijoada (bean stew) in Salvador, Brazil; salsa-strewn memelas (corn cakes) in Oaxaca, Mexico; fresh Nikkei-inspired ceviche (cured seafood) in Lima, Peru; a reinvention of classic Columbian and Caribbean dishes in Bogota, Colombia; and stuffed potato rellenos in La Paz, Bolivia.

Like the first season of Street Food, the second series is about more than just culinary pleasures. Each episode is a snapshot of a different city with a focus on a main street food chef. The voices and experiences of other food vendors and local experts are woven throughout the narrative in an attempt to explore the culture, cuisine and heritage of each destination.

What is most endearing about the approach of the show's creator, David Gelb, is the care taken in telling the story of the featured chefs. The series places a strong focus on women and tells their incredible stories of trials and triumph in their own voices. Often starting from nothing, each food vendor has a beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking story to share.