Report reveals South Africans are a fussy bunch when it comes to burgers

I do fancy the occasional takeaway hamburger, yet according to the latest SA Uber Eats Craving Report, I don’t fit the mould when it comes to my choice of toppings.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that the practice of ordering food online and having it delivered to our doorsteps is on rise, and this report spills the beans on what’s popular and what’s not.

It also reflects our pickiness when it comes to ordering one of our favourites: the hamburger.

We have very clear likes and dislikes when it comes to assembling our burgers, yet none of them concern the main component, the meat patty, but rather the accoutrements that go in-between this and the bun.

Apparently we're a saucy bunch — a popular request is for dollops of extra sauce — and we also love the hot stuff as extra hot chilli sauce tops the list of requirements.