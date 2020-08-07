Food

RECIPE | Curried sweet potato soup

This tasty vegetable soup with a spicy kick is just the thing to chase away those winter chills

07 August 2020 - 09:50 By ALISON HEARFIELD
Curried sweet potato soup.
Curried sweet potato soup.
Image: Rolene Prinsloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) curry powder, mild or hot

1kg sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1.5 litres chicken or vegetable stock 

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped fresh chives and spring onions, to serve

Crème fraîche, to serve

Method:

  1. Heat oil in a large pot and fry onion over medium heat until soft.
  2. Add garlic and fry for a few seconds.
  3. Add curry powder and stir-fry for 5-10 minutes, adding oil or butter if it starts to stick to the pot.
  4. Add sweet potatoes and stock and heat to just below boiling point, then reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are cooked.
  5. Blend in a processor until smooth.
  6. Return to pot, season and heat through. Serve topped with chives, spring onions and crème fraîche.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Five crunchy toppings to turn a simple bowl of soup into a sensational supper

Think beyond bog-standard croutons
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Seven secrets to making scrumptious homemade soup, no recipe required

There's nothing like a bowl of soup to boost the spirits. Follow these tips to take yours even more flavourful
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Iconic Joburg restaurant Casalinga shuts its doors after 30 years in business Food
  2. Scientists say BCG vaccine has likely helped flatten Covid-19 curve in SA Health & Sex
  3. 12 gorgeous spots for a day hike in the Western Cape during lockdown Travel
  4. Kelly Khumalo on switching bodies, shocking truths and what she sleeps in Lifestyle
  5. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far