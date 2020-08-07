RECIPE | Curried sweet potato soup
This tasty vegetable soup with a spicy kick is just the thing to chase away those winter chills
07 August 2020 - 09:50
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) curry powder, mild or hot
1kg sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1.5 litres chicken or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
Chopped fresh chives and spring onions, to serve
Crème fraîche, to serve
Method:
- Heat oil in a large pot and fry onion over medium heat until soft.
- Add garlic and fry for a few seconds.
- Add curry powder and stir-fry for 5-10 minutes, adding oil or butter if it starts to stick to the pot.
- Add sweet potatoes and stock and heat to just below boiling point, then reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are cooked.
- Blend in a processor until smooth.
- Return to pot, season and heat through. Serve topped with chives, spring onions and crème fraîche.