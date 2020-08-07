RECIPE | Pea and barley soup with kassler
This rib-sticking soup makes a substantial meal when served with fresh crunchy bread
07 August 2020 - 10:15
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
200g (1 cup) pearl barley
200g (1 cup) dried split peas
100g (1 cup) fresh or frozen peas
1 onion, peeled
2 bay leaves, fresh or dried
5 cloves
3 sprigs fresh thyme
2 litres water
2 kassler chops, cut into chunks (optional)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- Place barley, dried and fresh peas, onion, bay leaves, cloves and thyme in a pot and cover with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 1 hour or until barley and split peas are soft. Skim the surface of the soup as it cooks if necessary.
- Lift out the onion and cloves and discard.
- Add kassler chunks to the pot, heat through and season to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.