RECIPE | Pea and barley soup with kassler

This rib-sticking soup makes a substantial meal when served with fresh crunchy bread

07 August 2020 - 10:15 By ALISON HEARFIELD
Pea and barley soup with kassler.
Image: Roelene Prinsloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

200g (1 cup) pearl barley

200g (1 cup) dried split peas

100g (1 cup) fresh or frozen peas

1 onion, peeled

2 bay leaves, fresh or dried

5 cloves

3 sprigs fresh thyme

2 litres water

2 kassler chops, cut into chunks (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Place barley, dried and fresh peas, onion, bay leaves, cloves and thyme in a pot and cover with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 1 hour or until barley and split peas are soft. Skim the surface of the soup  as it cooks if necessary.
  2. Lift out the onion and cloves and discard.
  3. Add kassler chunks to the pot, heat through and season to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.

