Food

Six easy recipes for scrumptious soups that'll cheer you up on a chilly day

07 August 2020 - 12:29 By Toni Jaye Singer
From left: Pea and barley soup with kassler, Italian bean and pasta soup (pasta e fagioli) and Asian-style chicken soup with winter greens.
From left: Pea and barley soup with kassler, Italian bean and pasta soup (pasta e fagioli) and Asian-style chicken soup with winter greens.
Image: Roelene Prinsloo

Just when we thought spring was on its way a cold front strikes. So it's time to get out that soup pot and cook up something warm and delicious that'll bring cheer to your dining table.

If you're in the mood for something hearty, opt for pasta e fagioli, a classic bean and pasta soup that hails from Italy, or our rib-sticking pea and barley soup with deboned kassler chops. You could also add some juicy homemade meatballs to a root veggie soup to make it more of a substantial meal.

If you fancy using chopsticks along with a spoon, try our Asian twist on chicken soup. You could also dress up a pumpkin soup with a chefy garnish of crispy fried sage leaves, or give a sweet potato soup a spicy kick with a shake of curry powder.

Here are all the easy recipes you'll need to get cooking:

MORE

RECIPE | Pumpkin and sage soup

Top this scrumptious vegetarian soup with crispy fried sage leaves for a gourmet touch
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Italian bean and pasta soup (pasta e fagioli)

This classic soup is as hearty as it is heart-warming
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Asian-style chicken soup with winter greens

Bring the flavours of the Far East to your dining table with this exotic chicken noodle soup
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Potato, spinach and parsnip soup with meatballs

A wonderfully rich and vibrant soup, substantial enough to have for a meal
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Pea and barley soup with kassler

This rib-sticking soup makes a substantial meal when served with fresh crunchy bread
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

RECIPE | Curried sweet potato soup

This tasty vegetable soup with a spicy kick is just the thing to chase away those winter chills
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Iconic Joburg restaurant Casalinga shuts its doors after 30 years in business Food
  2. Scientists say BCG vaccine has likely helped flatten Covid-19 curve in SA Health & Sex
  3. Kelly Khumalo on switching bodies, shocking truths and what she sleeps in Lifestyle
  4. 12 gorgeous spots for a day hike in the Western Cape during lockdown Travel
  5. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far