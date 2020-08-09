Game-changing chef Selassie Atadika is bringing Africa's bounty to the table

Frustrated with ignorance about African cuisines, Selassie Atadika gained a culinary vocabulary and used it to express her vision for 'New African Cuisine'

After over a decade spent engaged in humanitarian work with the UN and years of self-teaching in the culinary arts, Selassie Atadika completed course work at the Culinary Institute of America.



Her company, Midunu (http://midunu.com/), a nomadic and private-dining enterprise in Accra, Ghana, embodies ‘New African Cuisine’. It celebrates culinary heritage where culture, community and cuisine intersect with environment, sustainability and economy by employing local, seasonal, and underutilised ingredients including traditional grains and proteins to deliver Africa’s bounty to the table. Atadika uses chocolate as a base to feature the flavours and essence of Africa...