Three easy ways to give your pineapple beer extra zing

It’s prohibition take two, which means enterprising South Africans have had plenty of time to perfect the art of making pineapple beer at home. It also means many of us are getting tired of pouring the same old sip every time locktail hour rolls around.

If you’re bored with your home brew, it’s easy to literally spice things up with a couple of basic ingredients. Here are some ideas:

1. FRESH GINGER JUICE

Joburg chef Richard Loubser’s first few batches of pineapple beer were a straightforward mix of fresh fruit, water, sugar, raisins, and yeast.