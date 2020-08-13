HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: August 13 2020

As I write this, I’m suffering from an overload of garlic from an over-garlicky bread I enjoyed yesterday and know I have unpleasant breath — luckily I'm working from home and not the office.

Have you ever wondered why garlic is sometimes so super intense that you can smell it on your breath for days afterwards, while other times you can enjoy a garlic-heavy dish without any side effects?

Scientists at Virginia Tech in the US have uncovered the mystery: it’s all down to an oily compound known as allicin, which gives fresh garlic its distinctive flavour and sulphurous odour when crushed or chopped.

And soon garlic growers will be able to measure the strength – the allicin content - of their crops allowing them to be able to cultivate bulbs to a specific potency.