Molly Malone's Irish Pub reinvents itself as a roadhouse and drive-in

Roadhouses trigger fond childhood memories. I’m not sure when we stopped going to them but there always was a certain charm to pulling up, examining the menu – often sprawled across the building in huge lettering – and flashing your car’s lights to call the waitron, who would later balance a tray of food on your car window.

It might be an old-timey concept, but it’s certainly one that works in the time of Covid-19 – at least that’s what the owners of Molly Malone's Irish Pub in Fourways, Joburg, had banked on when they converted their parking space into a roadhouse and drive-in.

Intrigued by the concept, my husband and I paid them a visit on a Friday afternoon. It seemed odd that we were asked if we had a reservation when arriving – the roadhouse parking lot was mostly empty, save for two cars. But as 6pm drew nearer, it filled up with eager patrons assembling for that night's drive-in movie, School of Rock.

Ordering anything to drink other than a milkshake just seems wrong when you're at a roadhouse. The cheesecake-flavoured one I ordered was a deliciously unusual option, but I must warn Nutella lovers: the Nutella milkshake I tasted clearly lacked the dreamy hazelnut taste you would expect. Instead, I was distinctly reminded of the chocolate syrup I smothered my vanilla ice cream cones with as a child.