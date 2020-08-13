RECIPE | Coffee rub steak with peppers
Just like red wine, the acidic tones of coffee grinds work particularly well with red meat, taking the flavour to a new level
Serves: 2
Spice rub:
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cumin
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground coriander
2.5ml (½ tsp) chilli powder
5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar
10ml (2 tsp) freshly ground coffee
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Other ingredients:
2 sirloin or rump steaks
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil, plus extra
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 red and 1 orange pepper, thinly sliced
15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar
125ml (½ cup) black coffee
30ml (2 tbsp) balsamic vinegar
Fresh rocket to garnish
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients for the spice rub.
- Rub the meat with the spice blend and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Preheat a frying pan, add the oil and fry the steak for 3-5 minutes on both sides. Set aside to rest, covered.
- Without cleaning the pan, fry the onion in the pan juices until soft, adding extra oil if necessary.
- Add the garlic and peppers and cook until soft.
- Sprinkle over the sugar, add the coffee and balsamic vinegar and cook until reduced and thickened.
- Spoon onions and peppers over the base of a warm serving plate. Top with steak and pour over the pan juices.