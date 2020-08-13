Food

RECIPE | Coffee rub steak with peppers

Just like red wine, the acidic tones of coffee grinds work particularly well with red meat, taking the flavour to a new level

Hilary Biller Columnist
13 August 2020 - 00:00
Coffee rub steak with peppers.
Coffee rub steak with peppers.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 2

Spice rub:

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cumin

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground coriander

2.5ml (½ tsp) chilli powder

5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar

10ml (2 tsp) freshly ground  coffee 

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Other ingredients:

2 sirloin or rump steaks

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil, plus extra

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 red and 1 orange pepper, thinly sliced

15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar

125ml (½ cup) black  coffee 

30ml (2 tbsp) balsamic vinegar

Fresh rocket to garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the spice rub.
  2. Rub the meat with the spice blend and set aside for 15 minutes.
  3. Preheat a frying pan, add the oil and fry the steak for 3-5 minutes on both sides. Set aside to rest, covered.
  4. Without cleaning the pan, fry the onion in the pan juices until soft, adding extra oil if necessary.
  5. Add the garlic and peppers and cook until soft.
  6. Sprinkle over the sugar, add the coffee and balsamic vinegar and cook until reduced and thickened.
  7. Spoon onions and peppers over the base of a warm serving plate. Top with steak  and pour over the pan juices.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE: Spicy steak fajitas

Quick and tasty, this easy Mexican dish is sure to become a family favourite
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Grilled rump steak with fresh herbs

A coating of fresh herbs gives this juicy steak a real summery feel
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Monkeygland rump steak kebabs

These posh beef kebabs are sure to be a hit at your next braai
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  2. The entertainment industry is putty in Bonang Matheba's hands Lifestyle
  3. The late Bob Mabena on his legacy project and 'incredible' last holiday Travel
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 9 to 15 2020 Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...