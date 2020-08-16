Artisanal bread stays fresher for longer, naturally
Babette Kourelos, owner of Babette’s Bread, explains why and fills you in on the lingo every aspiring artisanal baker should know
16 August 2020 - 00:00
Bread in its purest and most basic form consists of flour, water, salt, yeast and time.
It goes without saying that the quality of the flour (which is the primary ingredient) plays a great role in the making of a good loaf of bread. An artisanal baker will go to great lengths to source good-quality, unprocessed, unbleached, preservative-free and preferably stone-ground flour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.