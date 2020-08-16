Artisanal bread stays fresher for longer, naturally

Babette Kourelos, owner of Babette’s Bread, explains why and fills you in on the lingo every aspiring artisanal baker should know

Bread in its purest and most basic form consists of flour, water, salt, yeast and time.



It goes without saying that the quality of the flour (which is the primary ingredient) plays a great role in the making of a good loaf of bread. An artisanal baker will go to great lengths to source good-quality, unprocessed, unbleached, preservative-free and preferably stone-ground flour...