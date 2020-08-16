Some ingredients in that shop-bought bread may make you think 'oh crumbs'

Four basics — flour, water, salt and yeast — are needed to bake bread. Why then do commercial loaves contain so many more ingredients?

Bread is SA's second-most important staple after maize.



Large-scale production of bread takes place in a plant or industrial bakery, in-store and in stand-alone bakeries. According to the South African Chamber of Bakers, bread is easily accessible, with availability in 97% of all food stores and cafes in the country...