Make a meal of it: 5 local getaways for food lovers

Now that we can travel again, it’s time to take to the road for a journey with a difference — to sniff out good food.

From the Karoo to Tshwane, here are five great ideas of where to head for a local food-filled getaway:

1. AFRICAN RELISH

African Relish is a recreational cooking school in the middle of the picturesque town of Prince Albert, in the Western Cape, where you can learn how to prepare (and enjoy) dishes under the guidance of chefs in hands-on classes.

Book one their popular classes like their bread-making course or learn how to make something new from South African produce collected on an extended foodie tour. Stay in one of their luxurious accommodation options and savour all this special town has to offer.

• 34 Church Street, Prince Albert, Western Cape. Call 023 541 1381 or visit africanrelish.com