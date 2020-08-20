Grill Hills
How do I make a vegan malva pudding?
Our food expert answers your cooking queries
THE QUESTION
Can a malva pudding be made into a vegan version? — New to veganism, KwaZulu-Natal
THE ANSWER
Veganism is a growing lifestyle choice and, unlike vegetarians, vegans abstain from any ingredients that are animal-based including eggs, butter, cream and for some, even honey.
The word malva means mallow and this vegan version epitomises the sticky texture of a soft marshmallow. Interesting, I made two malva puddings for Sunday lunch recently and without letting on which one was vegan, this one came out as the favourite because it is so delicious — even the non-vegans agreed.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
2 large Granny Smith apples, cored, peeled and cut into pieces (this replaces the egg)
185g (1¾ cups) flour
5ml (1 tsp) baking powder
5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
2.5ml (½ tsp) salt
200g (1 cup) sugar, you could use brown sugar for darker colour
15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar
125ml (½ cup) soy, oat or almond milk
45ml (3 tbsp) smooth apricot jam
30ml (2 tbp) coconut oil, melted
Sauce:
45ml (3 tbsp) coconut oil
150g (¾ cup) sugar
200ml non-dairy cream, coconut cream or hot water
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Spray a 26 x 17cm rectangular glass dish (or 6-8 ramekins) with cooking spray.
- Place the apple in a small pan, add 60ml (4 tbsp) water and bring to the boil, then simmer until tender. Mash with potato masher until smooth, or use a food processor or mini blender. Set aside to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt together. Add the sugar and mix through.
- Add the vinegar to the milk and set aside to curdle.
- Add the apple purée, apricot jam and coconut oil to the batter, then the curdled milk mixture and whisk till it’s smooth — the apricot jam won’t break down completely.
- Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for 35-45 minutes. (Alternatively divide the mixture between the ramekins, ensuring each is no more than three quarters full, then bake for 20-30 minutes.) The pudding is ready when a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- While the pudding is baking, prepare the sauce by combining all the ingredients in a small pan; stir till smooth and bring to a simmer.
- Pour the hot sauce over the pudding as it comes out the oven. Serve with custard made with oat or soya milk, non-dairy ice cream or whipped non-dairy cream.
HAVE A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS
In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za with “Grill Hills” in the subject line. If yours is selected, she'll answer it in an online article.