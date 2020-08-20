How do I make a vegan malva pudding?

THE QUESTION

Can a malva pudding be made into a vegan version? — New to veganism, KwaZulu-Natal

THE ANSWER

Veganism is a growing lifestyle choice and, unlike vegetarians, vegans abstain from any ingredients that are animal-based including eggs, butter, cream and for some, even honey.

The word malva means mallow and this vegan version epitomises the sticky texture of a soft marshmallow. Interesting, I made two malva puddings for Sunday lunch recently and without letting on which one was vegan, this one came out as the favourite because it is so delicious — even the non-vegans agreed.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 large Granny Smith apples, cored, peeled and cut into pieces (this replaces the egg)

185g (1¾ cups) flour

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

2.5ml (½ tsp) salt

200g (1 cup) sugar, you could use brown sugar for darker colour

15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar

125ml (½ cup) soy, oat or almond milk

45ml (3 tbsp) smooth apricot jam

30ml (2 tbp) coconut oil, melted

Sauce:

45ml (3 tbsp) coconut oil

150g (¾ cup) sugar

200ml non-dairy cream, coconut cream or hot water

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spray a 26 x 17cm rectangular glass dish (or 6-8 ramekins) with cooking spray. Place the apple in a small pan, add 60ml (4 tbsp) water and bring to the boil, then simmer until tender. Mash with potato masher until smooth, or use a food processor or mini blender. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt together. Add the sugar and mix through. Add the vinegar to the milk and set aside to curdle. Add the apple purée, apricot jam and coconut oil to the batter, then the curdled milk mixture and whisk till it’s smooth — the apricot jam won’t break down completely. Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for 35-45 minutes. (Alternatively divide the mixture between the ramekins, ensuring each is no more than three quarters full, then bake for 20-30 minutes.) The pudding is ready when a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. While the pudding is baking, prepare the sauce by combining all the ingredients in a small pan; stir till smooth and bring to a simmer. Pour the hot sauce over the pudding as it comes out the oven. Serve with custard made with oat or soya milk, non-dairy ice cream or whipped non-dairy cream.

