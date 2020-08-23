Chef Zola Nene put me in my place: Gordon Ramsay on his SA co-star

The pair of celeb chefs cook up a feast for a Zulu chief — and have a fairly close encounter with a hippo — in the newest season of 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted'

A long, long time ago on the banks of a great grey-green river in KwaZulu-Natal infested by at least one snorting hippo, chefs Gordon Ramsay and Zola Nene conjured up a feast for Zulu chief Inkosi Mdluli.



Their celebration of Zulu cuisine, filmed in SA before Covid, opens the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted...