Chef Zola Nene put me in my place: Gordon Ramsay on his SA co-star
The pair of celeb chefs cook up a feast for a Zulu chief — and have a fairly close encounter with a hippo — in the newest season of 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted'
23 August 2020 - 00:00
A long, long time ago on the banks of a great grey-green river in KwaZulu-Natal infested by at least one snorting hippo, chefs Gordon Ramsay and Zola Nene conjured up a feast for Zulu chief Inkosi Mdluli.
Their celebration of Zulu cuisine, filmed in SA before Covid, opens the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted...
