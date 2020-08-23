Food

Chef Zola Nene put me in my place: Gordon Ramsay on his SA co-star

The pair of celeb chefs cook up a feast for a Zulu chief — and have a fairly close encounter with a hippo — in the newest season of 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted'

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By Claire Keeton

A long, long time ago on the banks of a great grey-green river in KwaZulu-Natal infested by at least one snorting hippo, chefs Gordon Ramsay and Zola Nene conjured up a feast for Zulu chief Inkosi Mdluli.

Their celebration of Zulu cuisine, filmed in SA before Covid, opens the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela: SA's top corruption crusader Lifestyle
  2. Who has more money than you, God and Jamaica put together? Jeff Bezos Lifestyle
  3. It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar Lifestyle
  4. Cableway is up, up and away but Lion's Head remains off limits Travel
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha takes on Hollywood Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...