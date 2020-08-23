RECIPE | Nando's-inspired peri-peri chicken flattie

This homemade chilli sauce packs a mouth-tingling punch

Nando's embarked on a project to grow its own peri-peri chilli - a project aimed at empowering small farmers in Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and SA through regional farming organisations.



To date the PERi-Farmers initiative has involved more than 1,400 farmers in producing the unique African chilli. Nando's aim is to use the original peri-peri chilli in all its production of sauces, bastings and marinades, and in doing so, help improve the lives of the farmers...