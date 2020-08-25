Food

'Our slogan doesn’t feel quite right': KFC drops famous slogan

25 August 2020 - 15:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
KFC has dropped its 'inappropriate' slogan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Ben Stansall/AFP

Months after Nandos took a swipe at KFC's “It’s Finger Lickin' Good” slogan, the fast-food chain has dropped it.

In line with practising good hygiene during the Covid-19 pandemic, KFC said it was putting a pause on its famous slogan.

The company said “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” will be paused in all advertising campaigns around the globe.

The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while”.

The chain's new slogan is “It's Good”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation, having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said KFC global chief marketing officer, Catherine Tan-Gillespie.

“While we are pausing the use of 'It’s Finger Lickin’ Good', rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

Tan-Gillespie joked that KFC was the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.

“We can all agree this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” she said.

“While we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, we’re still going to provide finger lickin’ good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world. Fans, don’t worry, the slogan will be back when the time is right.”

