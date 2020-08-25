WATCH | KFC pauses 'Finger Licken Good' slogan, says it 'doesn't feel right'

Kentucky Fried Chicken is temporarily suspending its long-time advertisement slogan “it's finger lickin' good”, calling it inappropriate in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation where personal hygiene has become top priority to stem transmission.

In an era when face masks and handwashing have become the norm and health officials are recommending people to stop touching their faces, KFC said the slogan “doesn't feel quite right.”

The slogan, used on and off by the Yum Brands Inc owned chain for 64 years, has been paused in advertising globally since Monday and will reappear when the time is right, the company said in a press release.

The restaurant chain unveiled a short video clip on its KFC UK and Ireland YouTube channel on Monday, showing various KFC chicken buckets with the “Finger Lickin” words blurred out from its captions.

The ad then ends with the tagline “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now”.