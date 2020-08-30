Eat Your Walls serves up a visual feast of affordable art to save local eateries

The impact of Covid-19 on SA's restaurant industry has been devastating. To help their favourite restaurants raise funds, Studio H, a Cape Town-based multidisciplinary design studio, and Between 10 and 5, an online site that showcases the local creative industry, have introduced Eat your Walls.



Eat your Walls is an initiative to raise funds for restaurants and artists through visual feasts in the form of posters and accompanying videos. In each video, an eatery takes a designer through the steps of making one of their recipes. The designer uses that to create a recipe-inspired poster...