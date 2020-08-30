It's pups not pigs that help to sniff out truffles in the Western Cape

Searching for 'black diamonds' with a pack of Lagotto Romagnolo dogs at Altima vineyard farm is both blissful and rewarding - and you can do it too, writes Allison Foat

Truffle harvesting season in South Africa has wrapped and Hanene van Dyk is content. It's been a good year at Altima, the vineyard farm belonging to Anthonij Rupert Wyne that has been producing Black Périgords since 2015, five years after the first inoculated oaks were planted on the slopes of the Villiersdorp highlands.



Fetching an average of R15 per gram in SA, according to Woodford Truffles' Paul Miros, the eye-wateringly expensive delicacy, also known as the "black diamond", is one of the world's most coveted culinary assets...