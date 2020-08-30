RECIPE | Chef Liam Tomlin's lemon posset

"This is a very simple and impressive dessert and our most popular at Canteen restaurant," says chef Liam Tomlin.



"It can be served simply with shortbread or with berry consomme spooned over the top, once set. Fresh strawberries or raspberries arranged on the top and sprinkled with chopped green pistachios is another simple garnish."..