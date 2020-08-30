RECIPE | Chef Liam Tomlin's mushroom risotto
Risotto is my most favourite dish, it could be my last meal, says the acclaimed chef and restaurateur
30 August 2020 - 00:00
"Rice used for making risotto is grown in the Po Valley in the northern part of Italy. Varieties include Arborio, Vialone nano, Vialone nano gigante and Carnaroli, explains chef Liam Tomlin. "My preference is either the Arborio or Carnaroli. Use a wide, heavy-based saucepan to ensure the rice cooks evenly."
Serves: 6 as a first course or 4 as a main course..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.