The challenge starts now, says top chef on SA restaurants re-opening
Liam Tomlin of Chefs Warehouse & Canteen reflects on the realities of being back in business, and tells us more about his new collaborative cookbook, 'Tapas'
30 August 2020 - 00:03
Chef-restaurateur Liam Tomlin oversees five Cape restaurants. During the worst of lockdown, this feisty Irishman stood up for SA’s embattled restaurant industry and has also found time to collaborate on a recipe book, titled Tapas, which showcases his team and the food he fiercely loves.
He tells us more:..
