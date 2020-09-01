WATCH | Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal

PapStix are affordable, ready-to-eat rolls of pap with a tasty sauce centre. The standard size is 250g and they are available in three flavours: carrot BBQ; tomato and onion; and chilli soya.

The convenient new meal is made in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg.

PapStix MD Grant Merrick said the inspiration was to find an on-the-go convenience meal that is made specifically with African food culture in mind. So the traditional pap en sous meal was made into a heat-and-eat food item that can be carried with you.

At the moment PapStix are sold online but in the near future the products will be distributed around SA.

PapStix are Food Safety Assessment (FSA) and Halaal-certified.

Each roll costs R11.