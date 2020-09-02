#STFoodiePhoto
Take your best foodie photo and you could win a Canon camera or printers
Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September
Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner? That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food – especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.
On the first three Sundays of September, buy a copy of the Sunday Times or visit our website to find a set of recipes for dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes.
Compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood, these recipes will include a photo or two of the completed dish for inspiration – but then it's your turn. Prepare one or more of these dishes at home, take a gorgeous photo and email it to us.
You will then stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with RF 25–105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.
How to enter
Every Sunday from September 6 to 20, we will publish three recipes for the meals and the cocktails. (Just what you need to prepare for Braai Day on September 24 too!)
Choose one or more of the dishes to make, and then send us your gorgeous photographs of your dish to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za – include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto".
Entries will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday September 22.
Terms & conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo, or #STFoodiePhoto, competition (“the Competition”), organised by the Sunday Times (“the Organiser”), which runs from Sunday September 6 2020 until 11.59pm on Tuesday September 22 2020.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to these Terms and Conditions.
- The Organiser reserves the right to extend or shorten the duration of the Competition, subject to these Terms and Conditions. Any such extension will be announced on this page.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- Entrants may submit photographed material (“the Entries”) to the Organiser by emailing such material to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za with the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto".
- Entrants may enter the Competition multiple times.
- Only material submitted via email will be accepted as Entries by the Organiser.
- All Entries must have been photographed and created by the Entrants. No other copyrighted material will be accepted by the Organiser.
- Entries must not defame or invade the privacy or publicity rights of any person, living or deceased, or contain defamatory materials.
- Entries must not contain inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, discriminatory, unlawful or illegal materials, as determined at the Organiser's sole discretion.
- Entries must not contain material (images, music, footage, logos) that violates or infringes the rights of others, including copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights.
- If your Entry includes images or likenesses of people, you must have agreement from those people to enter this Competition.
- Entrants must retain the original photographs of their Entries for the duration of the Competition and may be required by the Organiser to provide proof of their ownership of these Entries.
- All Entries will be evaluated for inclusion on online publishing media platforms, such as TimesLIVE and its associated social media platforms, as well as the online platforms and associated social media platforms of participating sponsors Canon, Fitch & Leedes, and Weber Sauces and Seasonings.
- Three entrants who are selected for prizes (“the Winners”) will be chosen via a random draw from all eligible entries received.
- The same person is not eligible to win within a six-month period.
- The main Winner will receive a Canon EOS RP camera with a RF 25–105mm lens, valued at R33,695.00. Each of the two runners-up will receive a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.00.
- Winners will be required to produce their original South African identity document or foreign passport as proof.
- Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final. The Organisers will enter into no further correspondence in this regard.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the main Winner and/or the runners-up by 5pm on Tuesday September 29, the Organiser will select another Entry for the relevant prize.
- By entering the Competition, Entrants agree that their Entries can be published in full or in edited form by the Organiser in the context of this Competition in the Sunday Times newspaper or its digital news platforms and associated social media platforms during or after the Competition, without any compensation (monetary or otherwise) paid to the Entrants unless such compensation is offered at the Organiser's discretion.
- The Organiser may also publish a Winner’s name on any print or digital news platforms, including but not limited to TimesLIVE and on any of its associated social media platforms, unless the Winner expressly indicated in his or her Entry that the Organiser does not have permission to do so.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd; Canon; Fitch & Leedes; Weber Sauces and Seasonings; and Sandy’s Kitchen, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition; any supplier of goods and services in connection with this Competition; the spouses, life partners, siblings, children or parents of any of the persons named above; and legal entities.
- The Organiser reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants will not hold the Organiser liable for any technical errors originating from the Organiser or the Organiser's digital submission channels for this Competition.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.