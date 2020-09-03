Covid-19 survivor discovers baking talent and orders start rolling in

Zanele Ngcoko contracted Covid-19 in May. She was retrenched a few weeks later.

Instead of self-pity, the 35-year-old turned her quandary into valuable dough and kneaded a new opportunity for herself. The Gugulethu, Cape Town, mother of three became a sought-after baker overnight.

This was after she baked a cake for her son’s birthday which “wowed everyone” and “orders started coming in”.

“I have baked about 25 cakes since June 21 and my clientele is growing all over Cape Town,” said Ngcoko.